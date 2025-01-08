Welcome to Blue Tomorrow !

My clear-eyed take on climate policy, resilience, and hope — with an emphasis on oceans and coasts.

What I do

I’m Rob Verchick, a climate law scholar who designed climate-resilience policies in the Obama administration. I teach at Loyola University New Orleans, where I hold an endowed chair and direct Loyola's Center on Environment, Land, and Law. I’m also a former Harvard-Radcliffe Fellow (2023-24), with a sweet tooth for travel and cross-disciplinary work. I moved with my family to New Orleans a year before Hurricane Katrina and having lived through that historic crisis, I pledged from then on to spend my time helping people cope with climate breakdown. I divide my time between New Orleans and an island in the Pacific Northwest. I love the water. And sometimes I get a little sunburned.

What Blue Tomorrow is about

I’m starting Blue Tomorrow because we need better stories about how to live on this heating planet, even as we do our best to clamp down on heat-trapping gases like carbon dioxide and methane. Here I’m guided by three insights that distinguish this newsletter from many other climate-oriented publications.

First, a huge part of the fix we’re in involves collective action—the way we behave in groups, as voters, community members, consumers, congregants, students, family members, and so on. Science and technology are crucial elements, but that’s not what we’re failing at.

We’re failing at “co•op•er•a•tion,” that thing they sing about on Sesame Street. But what Big Bird never told us is that when the stakes are high, cooperation’s sunny passage can flip into Mutiny on the Bounty. Still, we can do much better than what we’re doing now, and our success will depend in large degree on the legal and political decisions we make in the next few years. This newsletter is a way to explore the options and work to make all humans and muppets proud.

Second, working together means learning from one another and building trust. As a teacher, I try to do this everyday in my law school classroom. I’m going to do my best to boil down legal and political developments into accessible prose, presenting the various sides fairly. Believe me, I have opinions and I plan to share them. But my main goal is to spur conversation—with me and with others—and encourage you to dive deeper into the issues.

Finally, one of the biggest and (to my mind) under-appreciated stories of the climate crisis involves the ocean. This spectacular “blue machine” (to borrow physicist Helen Czerski’s phrase) supplies a bounty of goods and services that are threatened by climate breakdown and that no one on Earth can do without. You simply cannot understand life on our broiling planet without understanding the ocean. Listen, I was born and raised in Las Vegas and I’m telling you this.

What you can expect

Each issue will explore how law, science, and lived experience shape our climate future, beginning with the ocean and the communities that depend on it. Every week I’ll post an installment, which will be either a “feature essay,” a shorter “dispatch,” an “interview,” or a behind-the-scenes look at the book I’m researching and writing—The Whale Who Danced the Blues: Our Battle to Save the Ocean. (I’ll spare you the basket of crumpled pages, but I do have cool video from my field research.) If the mood strikes, I might even sneak in a song, a poem, or an extra-credit quiz.

About that book-in-progress, yes, my publisher really did agree to that title about a dancing whale. Last time they let me lead with an octopus!

Join the pod

Subscriptions are free. No content is paywalled. But if you’d like to support the work that goes into this newsletter, you can upgrade to a paid subscription.

Honestly, my biggest hope is that you will find this newsletter worth following, participate in the comments section, and share the content with others.

So fasten your fins, tighten your mask, and take the plunge.

Photo: Erik Christensen