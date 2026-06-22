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The Reflecting Pool Is Green. Part of the Gulf Is Dying. Guess Which One Made the News.
Day 12: Reflecting Pool is still green.
8 hrs ago
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Rob Verchick
14
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Killer Heat: Why FEMA Ignores Our Most Lethal Type of Disaster
All Sizzle and No Steak
Jun 19
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Rob Verchick
3
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5
Field Notes: Three Ways to Think about Deep-Sea Mining (part 1)
A Battery in a Rock?
Jun 11
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Rob Verchick
4
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Don't Hold Your Breath. Tell Me What You Think!
Help shape the future of "Blue Tomorrow."
Jun 3
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Rob Verchick
2
3
May 2026
El Niño Is Coming: 4 Things You Should Know
Can you say "sobrecargado"?
May 28
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Rob Verchick
17
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Voices for a Blue Tomorrow: Levee Activist Sandy Rosenthal on Environmental Awakenings, Green Infrastructure, and Seasonal Housing for…
An interview that will leave you inspired!
May 21
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Rob Verchick
7
5
5
So, New Orleans and Coastal Louisiana Have Passed the Point of "No Return"
Three reactions to this sobering reality
May 13
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Rob Verchick
12
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A Pause for Poetry
What is your place in the family of things?
May 6
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Rob Verchick
4
6
4
April 2026
Cocaine Fish
Our bad habits are corrupting the sea life.
Apr 30
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Rob Verchick
7
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About that octopus in the parking garage
Surviving and thriving on a hotter planet
Apr 23
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Rob Verchick
1
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Help protect the most important fish you've never heard of.
Everyone depends on menhaden—dolphins, whales, game fish, and us.
Apr 16
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Rob Verchick
8
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Blue Moon
The ocean and moon are bound by more than gravity. Let's not mine either one.
Apr 9
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Rob Verchick
6
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© 2026 Rob Verchick
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