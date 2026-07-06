Blue Tomorrow

Blue Tomorrow

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Sandy Rosenthal's avatar
Sandy Rosenthal
17h

I agree with Professor Verchick!

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Sharon Storm's avatar
Sharon Storm
16h

I’m guessing if the sloop’s banner had a message supporting the current occupant of the White House, it would have kept right on sailing.

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