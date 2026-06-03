California sea lions (Claire Fackler/NOAA)

Happy Ocean Month! (Did you know that was a thing?)

I started this newsletter five months ago, and it has become one of my most enjoyable projects. As I explain in the “About” section of this newsletter, I set out to “explore how law, science, and lived experience shape our climate future, beginning with the ocean and the communities that depend on it.” The idea follows from a book I’m writing, called The Whale Who Danced the Blues: Our Battle to Save the Ocean.

The Substack community is all I had hoped for—supportive, creative, fun.

And you, reader, are a treasure.

I mean that. Knowing that you and others take the time to open this page pushes me to make this newsletter as useful and engaging as possible. I’m heartened by the steadily climbing subscriptions and—even more important—your regular weekly readership (what marketers call a high “open rate”).

You can help me make Blue Tomorrow even better by answering four short survey questions below. Tell me what you like and what you want more of. It doesn’t matter if you’ve read a dozen posts or just one. You just have to be a subscriber. (And if you aren’t, you’re just one click away—it’s free.)

Now, the survey. (Substack polls only allow one choice, so be decisive!)

Other thoughts? Please leave a comment.

Leave a comment

Thank you! —RV

Monk seal (Michael Langhans/National Park Service)

Purchase here.