(U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

Say adiós to La Niña. Her cooling trade winds slipped away last month. El Niño, the hot-tempered brother, is now rising in the Pacific. And scientists say he’ll likely be sobrecargado—super-charged.

New data from NOAA show a 65% probability that the planet will experience a “strong” or “very strong” El Niño between October 2026 and February 2027. Some are comparing this impending event to the cycle of 1877, which set the stage for floods, famines and droughts worldwide. And that was before climate breakdown.

The good news is we know much more about climate and weather systems now, so we can educate ourselves and insist that politicians and other decision makers take this seriously.

I know you’ve got a lot on your plate, but there are four things you should know.

And, yes, it starts with the ocean.

This is Blue Tomorrow—a weekly look at the law, science, and stories shaping the future of the ocean and coasts. If that matters to you, you can subscribe here.

The bars show the chance of El Niño (red bars), ENSO-Neutral (grey bars), and La Niña (blue bars) provided for 9 upcoming, overlapping 3-month seasons (each letter represents a month, for example, F = February (National Weather Service)

1. El Niño starts in the ocean, then changes the atmosphere.

El Niño is a natural climate cycle that has existed for thousands of years, and scientists still don’t know exactly why it happens.

It starts when unusually warm water spreads across the Pacific along the equator. Normally, trade winds push warm surface water westward toward Asia and Australia. Colder water then rises near South America. During El Niño, those winds weaken and warm water sloshes eastward.

The warm water pumps heat and moisture into the atmosphere. The heat and moisture change jet streams and storm tracks—sometimes thousands of miles away.

Our oceans and atmosphere are already loaded with extra heat because of climate change. So, experts say the effects of this super El Niño could be beyond anything recorded in modern history.

2. Weather may be more extreme at a time when Americans are less prepared.

Globally, the consequences can be severe. Scientists have linked El Niño to historic floods in Peru, droughts in Australia and Indonesia, and crop failures in Africa.

In the United States, El Niño winters often bring wetter conditions along the Sun Belt, including California and the Gulf Coast. At the same time, parts of the Pacific Northwest and Upper Midwest can get drier. According to the National Weather Service, Sun Belt states are likely to see tons of rain, which will increase flood risk. Western states and those in the Great Lakes Region will likely see more extreme heat waves, reduced snowpack (a problem for water storage in the West), and more dangerous wildfire conditions.

Keep in mind that this is coming at a time when our national disaster response and recovery systems, led by FEMA, are in shambles. I’m particularly worried about extreme heat, which annually in the United States results in more deaths than floods, storms, and wildfires combined. (In states like Washington, where home air conditioning is less common, heat waves are particularly punishing.) Historically, FEMA has not even treated heat waves as major disasters requiring national attention. (That should change: I have a new paper out on that.)

(U.S. Government Accountability Office)

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A slice of good news: NOAA is currently projecting a below-normal Atlantic hurricane season for 2026, mainly because of El Niño.

3. Marine life will take a hit.

When the ocean heats up, marine life takes a hit. Ocean heatwaves (yes, they are a thing) can wallop coral reefs, triggering mass bleaching events in which corals expel the algae they need to survive. Some fisheries fall apart as species migrate toward cooler waters or struggle to reproduce.

Off the coast of South America, El Niño suppresses the cold, nutrient-rich upwelling that normally feeds its fisheries (among the most productive in the world). Anchovies, seabirds, and marine mammals all feel the pinch.

In the United States, a big ocean heatwave is already parked off the West Coast. El Niño could dial that up. During that region’s last major ocean heatwave —which scientists called, “The Blob” — seabirds starved, fisheries collapsed, and ecosystems were thrown badly off balance.

The forecast sea-surface temperature anomalies — in degrees Celsius — from August-October 2026, based on the May 1 forecast. The potential super El Niño is depicted by the darkest brown contours from South America to the central equatorial Pacific Ocean.

4. Prices will go up (even more).

To the long list of “affordability” woes (tariffs, wars, energy-hogging data centers), add Super El Niño. The atmospheric and marine effects can disrupt global markets and critical infrastructure. In past El Niño years, shortages of fishmeal from Peru drove up the price of livestock feed. Droughts in Southeast Asia and South America can send coffee prices soaring. Even chocolate can get more expensive when West African weather patterns shift.

***

If this sounds depressing, take a breath. We are much better off knowing what to expect. I recommend to my students something I call “LTD.” Learn more about climate, the ocean, and our political system. Talk about those issues with others. Do what you can to make things better.

No te rindas (Don’t give up.)

Need more inspiration? Click on Ms. Linda Ronstadt below!

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