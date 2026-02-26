Photo: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

I served as a deputy associate administrator at the EPA during the first term of the Obama administration. It was a highlight of my career and deeply meaningful. Today, as you know, the agency is getting hammered—by President Trump, bent on staff firings and budget cuts, and by Trump’s political appointees within the agency, who are are distorting and dismantling the agency’s core mission: to protect public health and the environment.

But we can push back against that.

I recently wrote a guest essay in the New Orleans Times Picayune/Advocate making the case. Here’s how it starts:

Americans were rightly alarmed about the effects of last year’s federal government shutdown. Homeowners couldn’t access the federal Flood Insurance Program, federal disaster assistance was slowed and some families went without SNAP payments. But failing to pass a budget isn’t the only way to shut down a federal agency. There are still people in Washington who want to shut down parts of the government that protect us — this time permanently. The threat is especially severe at the Environmental Protection Agency, where political appointees are working to erase the protections that keep our families safe from toxic chemicals like lead, arsenic and mercury. They are systematically dismantling EPA from the inside out, program by program, week after week.

I note that the Trump administration had pushed an overall budget plan that slashed EPA funding by more than half, including huge reductions for funding that helps Louisiana and other states provide safe drinking water and the elimination of EPA’s Office of Research and Development, which is critical to understanding and addressing threats to human health.

But Congress didn’t go along. Congress’s January appropriations made difficult cuts, but rejected the massive, damaging reductions EPA’s leaders tried to impose.

I write:

Normally, you would expect an administration to learn from such overreaching and start protecting Americans’ health. But this administration may need a refresher. Already, EPA’s political leaders are rushing to roll back limits on so-called “forever chemicals,” which have been linked to reproductive problems and cancer, and which are of particular concern in Louisiana. EPA is also planning to roll back rules that require industrial facilities to plan for the prevention and response of accidents like the August explosion of a plant in Roseland. So, Congress’ rejection of massive EPA budget cuts is only part of the story. Congress and the American people need to keep sending the message to EPA’s political leadership that we want to keep our clean air and clean water watchdog on guard to prevent toxic pollution and to hold polluters accountable.

This goes beyond politics.