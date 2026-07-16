Blue Tomorrow

Blue Tomorrow

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Rob Verchick
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Berkeley Law's Dan Farber and I unpack the legal questions behind the Coast Guard's removal of the sloop Clearwater from New York Harbor's July 4th Parade.

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