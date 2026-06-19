Blue Tomorrow

Blue Tomorrow

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Sandy Rosenthal's avatar
Sandy Rosenthal
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"...But nothing in the Stafford Act instructs public officials to put property over people. Instead, the act emphasizes the degree of need in an overwhelmed community. By that measure, significant heat waves should easily make the grade...."

Great point Professor Verchick!

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Right to Resilience's avatar
Right to Resilience
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Great piece with really good points, and the fiscal argument at the end rings true to me as someone working in federally funded resilience programs in Louisiana.

There are a few things I would also add to the conversation.

The money problem is real, and part of what makes it so hard to fight is that the evidence base for heat is structurally weak. Heat deaths are hard to count because they’re frequently attributed to underlying conditions like cardiovascular or respiratory problems rather than heat itself. And they are tracked through a patchwork of health systems that don’t connect to FEMA’s damage assessment framework. The agencies counting the deaths and the agency that would need to act on them aren’t set up to talk to each other.

I think there’s also a local capacity problem. FEMA’s threshold for a declaration is that an event has to exceed what state and local governments can handle. But most local governments have almost no heat-specific infrastructure in place. No designated staff, plans, or capital expenditures. Not like how communities have snowplows for blizzards, or evacuation plans and Homeland Security depts for hurricanes and floods. The same lack of preparedness that makes communities more vulnerable to heat also makes it harder to show they’ve hit the federal threshold.

And even if federal policy changed tomorrow, I’m not sure most planners and local implementers would know what to do with it. There’s decades of guidance built up around floodplain management and evacuation planning. Heat planning is still catching up.

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