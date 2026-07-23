Blue Tomorrow

Blue Tomorrow

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Joe Morris Doss's avatar
Joe Morris Doss
35m

Thank you for reaching into areas of the unknown within my limited knowledge and perspective! I realize how important this is and you may let your colleague know how much we appreciate her work, as well as yours. My job is to support all this. I am confident you will help me find out how to do this, beginning with teaching me.

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Skaana with Mark Leiren-Young's avatar
Skaana with Mark Leiren-Young
8h

“Mining the deep sea before we understand it is like clear-cutting a rainforest before discovering what lives there.” Sadly, I think that ignorance is a strategic choice. Thanks for raising the alarm about deep-sea mining.

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