Bone-eating “zombie worm” dining in the deep sea (Planet Raw via Facebook)

This is the second installment of a three-part essay on deep-sea mining. The individuals profiled will be featured in my upcoming book, The Whale Who Danced the Blues. Here’s part 1.

One of the highlights of the third UN Ocean Conference, which I attended last year, was the announcement that French Polynesia had established the world’s largest contiguous marine protected area, which, among other things, completely banned deep sea mining. As France’s president, Emmanuel Macron put it, “The deep sea is not for sale.”

That is, unless you’re right outside the territorial border. This month I learned a U.S. startup is seeking approval from Washington, D.C. to begin mining a 25 million acres of seabed in international waters just outside French Polynesia’s exclusive economic zone—an area known for its bounty of migratory tuna.

In a post last month, I introduced Gerard Barron a Canadian entrepreneur who says deep sea metals are essential to produce the batteries we need to transition to a renewable-energy economy. (As far as I know, he’s not associated with venture near French Polynesia.) Barron is all about urgency and technological optimism. He sees natural resources as a zero-sum game: we must exploit the sea so we can save the climate. Every nodule lying more than a mile under the sea is “a battery in a rock” on which our future may depend. Any harm we do is either necessary or, with enough innovation, reversible.

This month I want to introduce you to a Dr. Diva Amon, a Caribbean marine biologist who has studied the deep sea on expeditions all over the world and logged ten dives in deep-sea submersibles. I first met Amon four years ago, appropriately enough in French Polynesia, at the inaugural Blue Climate Summit.

What does she think about Barron’s argument? “These nodules are not just rocks,” I remember Amon telling me. “They are habitat.”

Dr. Diva Amon speaking at the inaugural Blue Climate Summit in French Polynesia, 2022 (Photo: Rob Verchick)

She knows because she’s seen them. During the 2013 and 2015 ABYSSLINE expeditions, Amon served as one of the project’s principal scientists. Working with chief scientist Craig Smith, she helped direct remotely operated vehicle surveys that brought back some of the clearest close-up views yet obtained of the Pacific’s Clarion-Clipperton Zone seafloor nearly two and a half miles below. In this zone (the most coveted by deep-sea prospectors), Amon and her team documented a world teeming with bizarre life forms: a fluorescent sea cucumber called a “gummy squirrel,” a carnivorous sponge, a “dumbo octopus” with ear-like fins, a spray of bone-eating “zombie worms” that bloom from whale limbs like red carnations. Biologists have so far detected more than 5,000 different species in the CCZ. Amon’s team estimates that up to half of them rely on polymetallic nodules to survive. That rock-like nodule Barron talks about was once somebody’s home—and root cellar.

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Like Barron, Amon is a gifted and passionate communicator. Beyond that, she has that rare quality of being open to surprise and wonder. As you might guess, Amon rejects Barron’s characterization of the deep sea as an underpopulated boondock.

“Every time we go down there, we discover something new,” she says. Amon thinks that Barron’s pioneering drive must be balanced with a scientist’s caution. “Mining the deep sea before we understand it,” she wrote in a much-quoted line in the journal Nature, “is like clear-cutting a rainforest before discovering what lives there.”

With all the caterpillar treads, pumps, and plumes, deep sea mining is more intrusive than Barron’s metaphor of shagging balls on a golf range. Remember the two sediment plumes. The first plume—the one that forms behind the collector at the sea bottom—could create, billowing mud clouds that travel long distances, smothering life along the way.

The second plume—the one discharged from the surface vessel—could conjur vast mud storms in parts of the ocean that for millions of years have been crystal clear. The fine particles could choke fish and smother filter-feeders like shrimp and sponges. The sediment could starve tiny zooplankton and throw the regional food chain out of whack. Some experts believe that if such a plume lingers it could block the nightly migration of billions of fish, squid, and crustaceans that rise toward the surface to feed before returning to the depths by dawn. Considering these possibilities, a recent study published in the journal Nature, Ecology and Evolution, concluded that mining would reduce both the abundance and diversity of some deep-sea animals by more than 30 percent. Research suggests the biodiversity losses from seabed mining can drag on for decades.

No wonder Polynesian fishers and dive masters are concerned. To say noting of the profound spiritual and cultural connections that Polynesian have with the open sea.

Like Barron, Amon also expresses urgency, and she seems optimistic about the power of science to improve human understanding and welfare. But her research has taught her to swim carefully in the valley of uncertainty. And the study of complex systems has made her skeptical of easy, zero-sum frameworks.

Take those batteries, which Barron says will require mountains of nickel and cobalt.

As Amon points out, battery chemistry is changing rapidly, eliminating the need for those two metals. Electric car manufacturers like Tesla and BYD are already using those new batteries. In addition, new recycling programs may further reduce the need for rare virgin metals. These developments aren’t always cheap, and their success will depend on scientific and entrepreneurial drive, if not audacity. But you can say the same thing about deep-sea mining.

Where all this takes us will depend on the economic and social incentives that guide scientific discovery and financial investment. That means we have to talk about law and policy. We’ll take that up in part 3.

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