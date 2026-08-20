Solomon Pili Kahoʻohalahala on the Hawaiian island of Lāna‘i (David J. Ruck/NOAA)

This is the third and final installment of a three-part essay on deep-sea mining. The people profiled will be featured in my upcoming book, The Whale Who Danced the Blues. Here’s part 1. Here’s part 2.

My first installment on deep-sea mining introduced Gerard Barron, the entrepreneur who stares into the abyssal Pacific and sees billions of fist-sized rocks filled with nickel and cobalt—metals used in batteries and other technologies needed for the green-energy transition. The second followed marine biologist Diva Amon into the deep, where those same rocks (called polymetallic nodules) turn out to support a marine ecosystem we are only beginning to understand.

For this final installment, I want to introduce you to Solomon Pili Kahoʻohalahala, a seventh-generation Native Hawaiian elder from Lānaʻi, a longtime ocean advocate, and a vocal opponent of deep-sea mining.

Everyone calls him Uncle Sol.

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I first met Uncle Sol in May 2022 at the inaugural Blue Climate Summit, a gathering of more than two hundred philanthropists, scientists, policy experts, and community members in French Polynesia. Most of the events took place aboard a ship called the Paul Gauguin, sailing from Tahiti to Raʻiātea.

But my brightest memory happened on the shore of the island of Raʻiātea.

At an ancient Polynesian ceremonial ground called Taputapuātea, a representative group from the summit reenacted the traditional arrival by sea practiced for centuries by visiting voyagers. Polynesian voyaging canoes entered Avamoʻa Pass, and the passengers came ashore at Tauraʻa Tapu, the marine entrance to the marae complex.

Sol was among them, along with master navigators Nainoa Thompson of Hawaiʻi and Jack Thatcher of Aotearoa/New Zealand, and the celebrated marine biologist Sylvia Earle.

Arrival at Taputapuātea (Rob Verchick)

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I think of this ceremony when I consider Sol’s objection to deep-sea mining, which lies somewhere outside the usual “batteries versus habitat” debate.

In Sol’s telling of the Kumulipo, the Hawaiian creation chant, the genealogy of life begins in the sea, long before human beings appear. From that ordering comes kuleana: responsibility to care for the beings and places that preceded us. The deep ocean, miles beneath the surface, is thus not some dark wilderness. It is part of a genealogy.

Where the deep sea is concerned, Western law also speaks of an inheritance of sorts.

The U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea calls the seabed beyond national jurisdiction “the Area.” Article 136 declares the Area and its resources the “common heritage of mankind.” No nation can claim sovereignty over the seabed. Instead, an international institution, the International Seabed Authority, is charged with managing mining activities there.

But the system has been under enormous pressure. In 2021, the Republic of Nauru, acting as the sponsoring state for a subsidiary of Gerard Barron’s The Metals Company, invoked a provision commonly called the “two-year rule.” The move put the Seabed Authority on notice to complete the regulations governing commercial mining within two years.

The deadline came and went in 2023. After another round of negotiations this summer, the Seabed Authority is still working on its mining code. No commercial mining operation in the international seabed has yet been approved.

Sylvia Earle at Taputapuātea (Rob Verchick)

Last year, the Trump administration kicked open another door.

The United States has never ratified the Law of the Sea Convention, in part over objections to the seabed mining regime.

So in April 2025, President Trump issued an executive order directing federal agencies to accelerate seabed mineral development under a nearly forgotten U.S. statute passed before the Law of the Sea Convention that authorizes NOAA to license American companies to prospect for polymetallic nodules beyond national waters.

Just this week, NOAA advanced an application by The Metals Company for what could become the first commercial recovery permit ever issued under the statute.

Now we have two competing legal pathways—both being pursued by Barron’s Metals Company—to the same seabed.

The first sees the deep seabed as the common heritage of humankind with access to be managed by an international agency. The second pathway recognizes the right of a single nation (here the United States) to issue permits beyond its jurisdiction without waiting for the rest of the world to agree on the rules.

Still, both systems begin with roughly the same question: When can humans take minerals from the deep seabed?

Uncle Sol rejects the idea of taking anything.

For him, the deep seabed is neither an open ore field nor shared inheritance. It is a place of origin, an ancestral realm. The ocean does not belong to us.

We belong to it.

That idea stayed with me as I thought back to the Blue Climate Summit. There we were, traveling through Polynesia aboard a ship named for Paul Gauguin, a European traveler who had had his own ideas about the Pacific was and what it was for.

But the ceremony at Taputapuātea re-centered the discussion.

The delegation arrived by sea, entering through a passage navigators had used for centuries, then proceeded according to protocols from time immemorial. For a few hours, the priorities of philanthropists, scientists, and policy experts gave way to another kind of authority.

Members of a children’s chorus wait to perform at Taputapuātea on the island of Raʻiātea (Rob Verchick)

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