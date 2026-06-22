National Park Service workers clean the reflecting pool. ( Violet Jira/NOTUS)

DAY 12: Reflecting Pool is Still Green

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., is still green.

It has algae in it.

And now some blue paint has peeled.

This is not how a reflecting pool should be. A reflecting pool is for reflecting things. Particularly, giant monuments. If it begins reflecting ecological processes, where will it end?

Already, experts fear the pool is attracting other forms of life: planctomycetes, proteobacteria, a former Olympic canoe racer. This cannot stand.

News outlets have dispatched reporters. Tourists have expressed concern. The canoe racer has been arrested.

Some critics have attempted to distract from this important story by pointing out that a vast algae-induced “dead zone” roughly the size of the Chesapeake Bay is again forming in the Gulf of Mexico. Even some Blue Tomorrow readers have suggested we cover that phenomenon.

Nice try.

The Gulf of Mexico is approximately 600,000 square miles. The Reflecting Pool is about two thousand feet long. Obviously, the smaller body of water is easier to worry about.

We are only human.

Every year an explosion of algae, fed by urban and agricultural runoff from the Mississippi River, creates a Connecticut-size “dead zone” in the Gulf of Mexico. (NASA)

Besides, the dead zone has several disadvantages as a news story.

First, it is far away.

Second, it is underwater. (A lot of water.)

Third, it cannot be seen while standing on the steps of a famous marble statue.

Finally, understanding the dead zone requires a lot of information. Fertilizers wash into the Gulf from the Mississippi River. Algae bloom. Algae die. Bacteria consume oxygen. Fish leave or suffocate.

This explanation contains many steps and therefore violates modern requirements of the human attention span.

The many steps leading to an algal “dead zone” violate modern requirements of the human attention span. (EPA)

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By contrast, anyone can understand the Reflecting Pool story.

Question: Does the water in the pool look weird?

Answer: Yes.

O.K., put it on the front page.

If a president, A.I. memes, and law enforcement are involved, keep it on the front page for twelve days or more.

Let’s concede that the Gulf’s dead zone causes great damage to fisheries and coastal communities. Does it also harm tourists attempting to take a photograph in which they appear to pinch the Washington Monument between their fingers?

No.

Case closed.

Imagine, however, if the dead zone showed more initiative. Suppose it relocated itself to the nation’s capital. Suppose every June an oxygen-starved marine ecosystem materialized between the Lincoln Memorial and the Capitol. Suppose senators had to dodge fleeing shrimp while discussing Medicaid cuts. Suppose the Smithsonian’s gift shops sold plush cyanobacteria.

Now we’re cooking with gas.

Congress would create the Select Committee on Something Something Dead Zone.

Podcasters would wonder whether dinoflagellates had become too woke. (“Just asking!”)

Someone would propose bombing them.

If the Gulf wishes to compete with the Reflecting Pool, it must acknowledge the modern requirements of the human attention span.

SOUNDINGS

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