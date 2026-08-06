Blue Tomorrow

Blue Tomorrow

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Sharon Storm's avatar
Sharon Storm
4d

In some parts of California, fire insurance is almost impossible to obtain. The current system definitely needs to change.

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Sandy Rosenthal's avatar
Sandy Rosenthal
5d

We definitely need a new plan, especially with pyromaniacs out there!

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