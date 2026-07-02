Blue Tomorrow

Blue Tomorrow

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John Hazlett's avatar
John Hazlett
6h

The painful part of reading this sad news is that it undermines the message that so many environmental activists are trying to get our policy makers and the public to hear: Trust Science! When prestigious research institutions like Princeton (and others) produce suspect science, it reinforces distrust in one of the pillars of modern secular culture. Trump has spent his entire political career undermining public belief in the reliability of our elections. Big money pressure on scientific research has the same effect on public belief in science. I just hope that these basic foundations of social cohesion haven’t been so eroded that we’ll never have them solidly beneath us again.

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1 reply by Rob Verchick
PFH's avatar
PFH
1d

This is incredibly frustrating, but not surprising.

The story made me think of:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V83JR2IoI8k

(Some of those "university research scholars" belong at Dolby's Home for Deranged Scientists)

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1 reply by Rob Verchick
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